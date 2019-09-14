Surf City breaks ground on new municipal complex

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Town leaders celebrated Saturday as they broke ground on a new municipal complex for Surf City.
Town council, staff, and the police department gathered at Arboretum Point around 10 a.m. on the anniversary of Hurricane Florence.
“This is yet another step in our mission to make our town better than we were before the storm. We truly are #SurfCityStrong!” the town wrote on their Facebook page.
The downstairs area of the original building was flooded during Hurricane Florence and stucco was separated from the walls. The facility was eventually condemned.
