Habitat for Humanity gives new homes to 4 families displaced by Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four families had their homes taken away via Hurricane Florence. But, one year later, a day of tragedy has turned into a day of celebration as Habitat for Humanity dedicated completed homes to four Wilmington families displaced by the storm.
“It humbles you to see what people had to go through with the storm, it touches your heart, " said homeowner Suzie Medugno. "Being a part of something that can help those people maybe step up a bit, try to get their world back in check.”
Medugno believes everything always comes full-circle, so for them to now be living in a new home is poetic.
At the event Saturday, Wilmington mayor Bill Saffo acknowledged that Hurricane Florence has opened up a huge conversation on affordable housing in the area. Habitat for Humanity prides themselves on building affordable homes and Mayor Saffo says it takes everyone in a community to tackle a problem the entire nation is dealing with.
“It takes a community to come together to realize there’s an issue," said mayor Saffo. "There’s a problem and we’re going to work this thing out, we’re going to figure a way to get this done.”
Steve Spain, Executive Director of Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, pointed out its been a somber week in Southeastern North Carolina.
“We had the anniversary of 9/11 where so many lives were lost and of course the anniversary of Hurricane Florence which did so much damage to our community," said Spain. "I think its just fantastic that the way we end a week like that is with a celebration of what the community can do when we all come together and try to make things better.”
The houses are built and ready to live in. The families already have their furniture set up as the embark on a new chapter of their lives.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.