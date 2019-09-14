First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler with few storm chances; watching the tropics closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Following the passage of a weak cold front, Expect breezes to come from the northeast, with afternoon temperatures growing to the middle and upper 80s, but likely, shy of 90. Temperatures this evening will cool off to the lower 70s with some sparse upper 60s mixing in well inland. Shower and storm odds remain noticeable at 20-30% through the weekend and early next week.
We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. Tropical Storm Humberto, which formed Friday night in the Caribbean. It’s still somewhat disorganized, as it tracks northward in the coming days. The official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center does not include southeast North Carolina now but there could be some forecast changes over the weekend so keep close tabs on the forecast. Additionally, a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has good odds of development next week as it moves west toward the Caribbean Islands, and another wave off the African coast merits watching through next week. Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is watching a wave between the two aforementioned systems, that could converge, and also an area of disorganized storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!
Catch details on that and other weather factors in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App, so make sure to check back throughout the weekend!
