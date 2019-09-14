First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler with few storm chances; watching the tropics closely

We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. Tropical Storm Humberto, which formed Friday night in the Caribbean. It’s still somewhat disorganized, as it tracks northward in the coming days. The official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center does not include southeast North Carolina now but there could be some forecast changes over the weekend so keep close tabs on the forecast. Additionally, a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has good odds of development next week as it moves west toward the Caribbean Islands, and another wave off the African coast merits watching through next week. Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is watching a wave between the two aforementioned systems, that could converge, and also an area of disorganized storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!