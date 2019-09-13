Wrightsville Beach relief group shifts efforts to Dorian victims in Ocracoke

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Port City Proud believes nobody should be forgotten, so they’re packing their bags and hitting the road with tools and fresh produce to help those in Ocracoke Island who need it the most.
“People can’t catch a break it seems like. It was a real eyeopener last year," said Jessica Miller, Co-founder of the group. "Personally, we were very lucky but to see our neighbors and our community struggle was very tough.”
Parts of Ocracroke Island are still inaccessible so residents aren’t able to get the tools and food they need. The group says they plan to muck out houses, sort donations and bring as much supplies as they can.
“I know that if it was my house that got destroyed, I would be so thankful to see somebody on my porch," said Miller. "A complete stranger, just help, Its hope, its one love, it’s doing what you can, because you can.”
The group plans on making regular weekend trips to keep supplying residents with anything they might need to help get them by.
Some of the items they’re looking for include:
- Generator oil
- Extension cords & power strips
- Carpet Knives
- Nail pullers
- Batteries of all kinds
You can find a full list of items needed on their Facebook page.
