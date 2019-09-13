WPD asking for help in hit-and-run case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.
According to a Facebook post from Wilmington police, the incident took place near Rutledge Drive and Morgan Street on Sept. 3 at approximately 7 p.m.
Police say a woman driving a newer model black Volvo sideswiped a 2019 Kia and almost hit several other vehicles and a pedestrian.
The driver is described as a young female with bright red hair. Her car has a broken right headlight.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
