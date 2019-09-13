WPD asking for help in hit-and-run case

WPD asking for help in hit-and-run case
According to a Facebook post from Wilmington police, the incident took place near Rutledge Drive and Morgan Street on Sept. 3 at approximately 7 p.m.
By WECT Staff | September 13, 2019 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 7:47 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.

According to a Facebook post from Wilmington police, the incident took place near Rutledge Drive and Morgan Street on Sept. 3 at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say a woman driving a newer model black Volvo sideswiped a 2019 Kia and almost hit several other vehicles and a pedestrian.

The driver is described as a young female with bright red hair. Her car has a broken right headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.