Wilmington non-profit receives $400,000 for hurricane relief efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington-based non-profit is set to receive $400,000 from the state to further Hurricane Florence relief work.
The Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) is one of six chosen agencies to receive money from North Carolina Emergency Management. The General Assembly designated $2 million for rebuilding efforts through the Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Act.
“There are still many people struggling to recover from Hurricane Florence who need help,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. ”These funds will help more people get their homes repaired or rebuilt.”
WARM works to help low-income homeowners repair and continue living in their homes in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties. The non-profit formed after Hurricane Fran in 1996.
Executive Director JC Lyle says they’ve finished 78 rebuilds since Hurricane Florence, they have 16 currently in progress and have 107 homeowners are on a waiting list.
“We have kept track of the folks who were damaged in Matthew and those who were damaged in Florence and some of them are the same. So, they’ve lost everything in a matter of two years, so we’re helping them get back on their feet,” Lyle said.
Lyle says many agencies work together as long-term recovery groups set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“FEMA themselves will tell you, they come in during the emergency - the E in FEMA stands for emergency - they come in during the emergency phase, they’ll tell you themselves ‘we’re not designed to make you whole,’ they prop us up during the emergency situation and then they set us up to take care of ourselves,” Lyle said. “So the locals are banding together now, the non-profits, the churches , the businesses and other associations and just interested people in coming together to make ourselves whole.”
Lyle hopes the $400,000 grant will help them move through the wait list and repair as many homes as possible as quickly as they can.
Other agencies receiving between $168,000-$500,000 include North Carolina Baptists on Mission, Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders Inc., Rebuilding Together of the Triangle, United Way of Coastal Carolina and Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc.
All agencies had to apply for the grant money.
