Wilmington non-profit receives $400,000 for hurricane relief efforts

“FEMA themselves will tell you, they come in during the emergency - the E in FEMA stands for emergency - they come in during the emergency phase, they’ll tell you themselves ‘we’re not designed to make you whole,’ they prop us up during the emergency situation and then they set us up to take care of ourselves,” Lyle said. “So the locals are banding together now, the non-profits, the churches , the businesses and other associations and just interested people in coming together to make ourselves whole.”