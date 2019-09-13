Teens accused of stealing van, money from Columbus Co. church

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two teens have been arrested in the theft of a van and other items from a Columbus County church.
Jacob Nathaniel Spivey, 18, and Hannah Grave Cartrette, 17, were arrested Wednesday and charged with:
- breaking and entering into a place of worship
- three counts of larceny after breaking and entering
- larceny of a motor vehicle
- two counts of breaking and or entering
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering at a home in the 900 block of Jim Jolly Road in Clarendon on Sept. 5. Electronics were stolen from the residence.
On Sept. 6, deputies were dispatched to Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church at 3311 Walter Todd Road in Clarendon. Electronic items, money and food items were reported stolen during a break-in. A church van also was taken from the scene.
Officials say that an investigation by the sheriff’s office identified Spivey and Cartrette as suspects in the case.
