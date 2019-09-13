Sunset Beach police: Two wanted for questioning in Food Lion theft

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny at the town’s Food Lion.
On Thursday, the SBPD released pictures on Facebook of the man and woman.
According to the post, the two individuals left in a green Kia Soul and a white 2013-or-newer model F150 super crew pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jarod Cox at 910-579-6297.
