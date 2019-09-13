Sunset Beach police: Two wanted for questioning in Food Lion theft

Sunset Beach police: Two wanted for questioning in Food Lion theft
Sunset Beach police say these two people are wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny at Food Lion. (Source: Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff | September 13, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 7:02 AM

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny at the town’s Food Lion.

On Thursday, the SBPD released pictures on Facebook of the man and woman.

According to the post, the two individuals left in a green Kia Soul and a white 2013-or-newer model F150 super crew pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jarod Cox at 910-579-6297.

Do you know these individuals?? They are wanted for questioning regarding a larceny that occurred at Foodlion in...

Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.