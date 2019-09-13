Simulated gunfire planned for ‘Halloween Kills’ scenes filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prop guns and simulated gunfire will be part of scenes being filmed for the movie Halloween Kills in Wilmington in the coming weeks.
According to a film permit application released Thursday, dialogue and stunt scenes will be filmed in Wallace Park and on Creecy Ave. Sept. 23-27. Filming will take place between 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. each day.
Prop guns, blanks and simulated gunfire noise will be part of the shoot.
The following street closures will be in place during filming:
- Metts Ave. between Borden Ave. and 21st St.
- Creecy Ave./22nd St. between Barnett Ave. and 21st St.
- Pender Ave. between 21st St. and Wallace Park dead end
“Production is requesting clearing of parking in the above street closure areas,” the film permit application states. “Supplemental parking for residences if needed will be available at Gibson Avenue Baptist Church (2037 Wrightsville Ave.) and possibly other private lots as deemed by the production (will notify of those areas). Security will be on site at all time to watch vehicles in lots and a shuttle will be provided to residences for safety.”
Simulated gunfire also will be part of filming planned for Sept. 27, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 (3 p.m.-8:30 a.m. each day) at the following locations:
- 2001 Creecy Ave.
- 1920 Creecy Ave.
- Alleyway between Creecy Ave. and Metts Ave.
- 1905, 1907 and 1909 Pender Ave.
- 20th St. between Creecy and Pender Ave.
- 2018 and 2020 Creecy Ave.
The following street closures will be in place during filming at these locations:
- Pender Ave. between Wrightsville Ave. and 21st St.
- Creecy between Wrightsville Ave. and 21st St.
- 20th St. between Wolcott and Metts
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
