Sheriff’s Office requests nine additional deputies for law enforcement services at ILM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add nine deputies to its workforce as it prepares to take over law enforcement services at Wilmington International Airport.
Last month, the New Hanover County Airport Authority announced it was transferring its security operations to the sheriff’s office. In an email sent to ILM tenants, Airport Director Julie Wilsey said the decision was made “in the best interest of the operation.”
On Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a budget amendment of $440,786 – $357,297 for salaries and fringes and $83,489 for supplies and uniforms – to allow the sheriff’s office to create nine new positions.
The Airport Authority is expected to reimburse the entire cost of the new positions.
“Law enforcement services shall consist of one lieutenant, one sergeant, one corporal and six uniformed deputies that will provide a full range of law enforcement and security services to the airport,” the board’s agenda item reads.
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.