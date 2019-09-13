Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 strengthing in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of the 5 p.m. Thursday, from the National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 in the Caribbean.
This system is located over the southeastern Bahamas and could potentially become our next named storm, Humberto, by the weekend.
Portions of northwest Bahamas could see tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall by Friday and Saturday.
The cone of uncertainty has the potential track moving northwest, toward Florida, then turning toward the northeast. The forecast track has the system potentially weakening as it moves over land. This cone is subject to change, since this is several days out.
