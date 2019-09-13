Laney Buccaneers kicker making history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School’s Natalie Gislason wanted to play a sport in the fall. She ultimately decided she wanted to play football.
After a year on junior varsity, the junior is now the Buccaneers starting kicker, and on August 30, against Greenville-Rose High School, she made history converting an extra point.
“After she had kicked it, and she ran off the field and I see the guys celebrating, it clicked in my head,” said Laney head coach Ashaad Yoeman. “Natalie was the first girl in New Hanover County or Laney High School history to score points. It was just an amazing feeling for her.”
“I have a lot of people that come up and say they look up to me which is really nice,” added Natalie Gislason. “Just knowing that I am making an impact and I could be starting something.”
Gislason had kicked hundreds of extra points during practice and said she wasn’t nervous before the historic kick. “When I am out there, I am just calm,” said Gislason. “But it’s on the sideline when I am more nervous. When am out there I am just calm and focused.”
Never once has she felt as if the team has treated her different because she’s a girl.
“They treat me like they treat each other,” said Gislason. “It’s nice to be part of that family and have them.”
“She’s always just been a member of the team,” added Yoeman. “Since the first day she came out, I didn’t hear anyone say anything about it. We all just accepted her.”
Friday night the Buccaneers (0-2) travel to Lumberton.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.