’Homecoming show’ for weekend headliner at Dead Crow Comedy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - She describes herself as a “high-energy, down-the-rabbit hole comedian with no chill.”
This weekend, Blaire Postman, who formerly called Wilmington home (and worked at WECT News) returns to the Port City.
The Bethesda, Maryland resident now tours the country with her unexpected material, which includes tales of living with recovering alcoholics and the history of Super Bowl halftime shows.
This Saturday, she has two shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. That’s where the comedian got her start in stand up.
She was an officially selected performer at the San Francisco Sketchfest, Limestone Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, 208 Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, among others.
Her writing has been featured in WICF Daily and her History of Super Bowl Halftime Shows was featured on demand by NBC stations around the country.
More about Blaire and her performances can be found here.
Tickets to her Wilmington performances can be purchased here.
