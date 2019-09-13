Governor Cooper requests major disaster declaration for NC counties impacted by Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump’s office Friday.
The disaster declaration covers Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell and Washington counties and would trigger FEMA assistance. The program would provide federal cash for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair of disaster-damaged facilities that are publicly owned or owned by certain nonprofit organizations.
“Hurricane Dorian’s destruction disrupted life on North Carolina’s coast. These grants are designed to offer public assistance to get North Carolinians on the path to recovery,” Gov. Cooper said in the press release.
