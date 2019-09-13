Freeman Park day pass sales to resume for weekend visitors

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Effective Friday, the town of Carolina Beach will resume the sale of daily passes to Freeman Park for weekend visitors.
Town officials say the effects of tides and erosion still exist in the northern areas of Freeman Park which remain closed to all vehicular traffic.
Intermittent closures could still be possible based on limited beach area and level of patron use. Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures are required.
Also, until further notice, the following limitations have been set:
- Camping will be limited to designated spaces south of the closure area. Campers with reservations are urged to call 1-866-330-7275 to verify continued availability.
- No vehicles are allowed past marked closures. Anyone driving past a designated closure will be issued a citation. Visitors of the park may still walk past closure points.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Pending increased tidal surges, access to Freeman Park may result in additional restrictions and closures.
