First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances; watching the tropics hawkishly this weekend

We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed late yesterday afternoon in the Caribbean. It’s still very disorganized, as is its track in the coming days. Should this system strengthen into a Tropical Storm, it would get the name Humberto. It’s too early to tell what to expect out of this system, but when we have a better idea, you’ll be the first to know. Additionally, a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has good odds of development next week as it moves west toward the Caribbean Islands, and another wave off the African coast merits watching through next week . September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!