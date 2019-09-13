First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances; watching the tropics hawkishly this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday the 13th! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. As a summery high pressure ridge barely hangs in to provide another round of generous sunshine and isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Expect light, and mainly easterly breezes, with afternoon temperatures growing to the middle and upper 80s, but likely, shy of 90. Temperatures this evening will cool off to the 80s and 70s following sunset, but pack the umbrella, just in case, for High School football, as a shower or storm may roll through. If we can get enough breaks in the clouds you might be able to witness a rare harvest moon falling on Friday the 13th. This weekend, a weak cold front settles in from the north, which may result in a handful of additional showers and storms. Expect more high in the middle to upper 80s. Look for a slight cooling trend and lower precipitation chances as long as Potential Tropical Cyclone nine stays away.
We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed late yesterday afternoon in the Caribbean. It’s still very disorganized, as is its track in the coming days. Should this system strengthen into a Tropical Storm, it would get the name Humberto. It’s too early to tell what to expect out of this system, but when we have a better idea, you’ll be the first to know. Additionally, a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has good odds of development next week as it moves west toward the Caribbean Islands, and another wave off the African coast merits watching through next week . September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!
Catch details on that and other weather factors in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App, so make sure to check back this weekend!
