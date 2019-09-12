Woman charged with arson in fires at Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing arson charges after allegedly trying to set a home on fire with people inside, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Jasmine Renee Leonard, 26, was charged with first-degree arson, and arson/burning certain buildings.
A news release stated that police responded to the 700 block of Wooster Street around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report about a boarded-up house being on fire.
Unable to find a fire at the original address given, officers searched the area and located a gas can on fire and smoldering debris on the porch of a nearby home.
A police officer extinguished the fire before the Wilmington Fire Department could arrive.
Upon further investigation, officers determined the suspect had started another fire on the back porch.
The home was occupied at the time of the incident, according to police.
Leonard was taken into custody after she returned to the scene.
She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $75,000 bond.
