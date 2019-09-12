Wilmington vape shop owner reacts to President’s e-cigarette ban

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are over a dozen vape shops in Wilmington that rely on the sale of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette products and worry the future of their business may be in trouble.
President Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is preparing to ban flavored e-cigarettes as a response to a recent string of lung disease cases that have resulted in six deaths and hundreds of sick victims.
Bennett Kennedy is the operations manager for Port City Vapor and he’s concerned about what this ban could mean for his business.
“A huge chunk of our business would be gone, we would try to survive the best that we could. Of course we don’t want to close our doors. We have employees and people with good jobs who depend on our business," Kennedy said.
The store claims the recent reports of illnesses and deaths are blown out of proportion.
"It’s infuriating, infuriating. Everything that we sell here, I would personally stand behind and guarantee that it was made in a lab by professionals who do this every day,” said Kennedy.
UNCW student Lukas Farlow vapes and he hopes that the President rethinks his announcement.
“If that is the case and it does get banned, I’m going to have a lot of friends who will be up in arms. They’re going to have a tough time coping with that,” said Farlow.
