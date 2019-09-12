WFD crews battle house fire in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Wilmington.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that units are at 108 S. 13th Street.
Officials say the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of crews first arriving on the scene.
Firefighters managed to rescue a dog that was trapped inside the home. The dog was reunited with its owner, according to the WFD.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
