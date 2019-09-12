‘We will not yield!” NC Representative’s outburst trending on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of protesters called for House Speaker Tim Moore’s resignation Thursday, accusing him of unfair and deceptive tactics after Wednesday’s surprise budget veto override vote.
Protesters made their presence known by chanting, “shame, shame, shame” during the morning opening prayer, according to WRAL. The protesters were warned to stop shouting or they could be removed from the building.
The House voted 55-15 for the override, with most Democratic representatives absent - not expecting a voting session Wednesday morning.
State Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover/Brunswick) strongly protested the move Wednesday with a speech that led a man to turn off her microphone. When she could not keep the microphone on, Butler shouted at House Speaker Tim Moore for “usurping” the process.
“You shall not do this to democracy in North Carolina, Mr. Speaker. How dare you do this, Mr. Speaker,” she shouted. “I will not yield, Mr. Speaker.”
Butler said she was threatened with removal and arrest, but her colleagues surrounded her and prevented that from happening.
Butler’s actions have caught the attention of people nationwide with the trending hashtags #WeWillNotYield and #IWillNotYield. Someone even created a T-shirt with the phrase for people to buy.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.