They’re back! Legends of Tennis tournament returns to Landfall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a three-year hiatus, the Landfall Foundation’s Legends of Tennis event returns to Wilmington.
Tennis greats attending this year’s event include former # 1 ranked American player Mardy Fish along with tennis legends Luke Jensen, Bret Garnett, Bobby Reynolds, Mikael Pernfors, Ellis Ferreira, Jimmy Arias and TJ Middleton.
Organizers says this is the strongest field in the history of the Legends tournament with 3 former world top ten singles players and 5 that have either won Grand Slam titles or have been All American collegiate players. World renowned tennis commentator and Wilmington native Sam Gore of ESPN will emcee the event.
This community event, which is open to the public, will take place at the Country Club of Landfall’s newly renovated Drysdale Sports Center September 13-14. Proceeds from the sale of tickets go to the Landfall Foundation which provides funding to local non-profit organizations.
For more information on purchasing tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.