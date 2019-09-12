Silver Alert issued for missing NC teen

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy from the east, who has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
According to the Wilson Police Department, investigators are looking for Antonio Sims. He was last seen wearing a black and white San Antonio t-shirt with black shorts and blue or teal colored high top Nike shoes.
Sims was last seen walking north on Tarboro Street towards AutoZone.
If you have any information or know where he might be, call Wilson police at 252-399-2323.
