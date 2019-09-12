Several students injured after wreck involving school bus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple children were taken to the hospital after a school bus they were riding in was involved in a wreck Thursday morning in Wilmington.
The wreck happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Robin Hood Drive.
According to WPD officer Adam Schwartz, witnesses said that the driver of a Dodge Charges ran a red light on 16th Street, leading to the wreck.
Schwartz said six to seven children on the bus were injured and taken to the hospital. He said that some of the injuries were serious but none considered life threatening.
The bus driver and the driver of the Charger also were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Charger will face charges, according to Schwartz.
The bus was heading to Trask Middle School, Laney High School and Holly Shelter Middle School.
