New Hanover running backs named WECT Athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover’s Mikai Stanley and Razz Chandler are this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Stanley and Chandler each ran for at least 100 yards in the Wildcats 49-0 win over Eastern Wayne on Monday.
Stanley carried the ball twice for 100 yards and one touchdown of 87 yards while Chandler gained 108 yards on 10 carries and two scores.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
