New Hanover County Schools aims to train students with disabilities to work for district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools says they have partnered with a Vocational Rehabilitation Services to hire more diverse workers.
Vocational Rehabilitation Services is a unit of the state Department of Health and Human Services. The school district says they hope the partnership makes them a more inclusive place to work and also allows them to prepare students with disabilities to apply for positions both with the school system and outside the district.
“We want to ensure that we are equitable across the board for all persons. Our students with disabilities have options. We are committed to ensuring they have access, support, and opportunity to pursue whatever post-graduate path they choose. NHCS is developing workers, providing internships, and then providing job opportunities,” stated Board Chair Estep in a press release.
Representatives from NHCS Human Resources, Special Education, Public Relations, and Voc Rehab have been working together in a committee to create an inclusive culture. Vocational Rehabilitation has also provided workshops for school administrators, child nutrition supervisors and maintenance department supervisors designed to sensitize them to working with people that have diverse abilities.
The Human Resources Division and Voc Rehab recently held an Application Day so Voc Rehab staff could gain valuable insight into hiring practices in the school district. Attendees were also assisted by Human Resources staff with the application process, including tips on how to navigate the online application system from drafting cover letters to preparing references. They were able to apply for current, vacant positions on the spot.
“NHCS has remained committed to fulfilling our mission of providing differentiated supports to students with special needs that lead to successful transitions into adult life. We are beyond excited to share our story on expanding these supports into adult life as a model of hiring and retaining employees with special needs. Our collaborative partnership with Vocational Rehabilitation is equipping our administrators with skills to break down barriers, develop needed accommodations, and support job coaching. We hope our inclusive hiring culture can become a model for our community,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Julie Askew.
Upcoming events:
· September 26, 2019, March 2020 and July 2020: NHCS Application Days at Voc Rehab
· September 2019: Employment Marketing Skills Day
· October 23-24, 2019: NHCS Transition Fair
· October 2019 NHCS Diversity Matters Show on Inclusive Hiring
· Fall, Spring, Summer: ongoing Inclusive Hiring Workshops for administrators and supervisors
