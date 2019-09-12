Inclusive fashion show celebrates beauty of a special group of models

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those with disabilities have a chance to shine on the runway in an annual fashion show this weekend.
The 2019 I Am Beautiful Fashion Show is at Pine Valley United Methodist Church on Sat., Sept. 14.
In addition to the fashion show, there will be a raffle and 50/50 drawing, plus live performances from individuals with disabilities.
The event benefits the Miracle League and the Cape Fear Enrichment Program, which provides services and opportunities across the Cape Fear region that enrich and enhance the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
