Hit and run leaves $10,000 damage to Rocky Point home

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash that left a woman with roughly $10,000 in damage to her brick front porch.
Demesa Bordeaux lives on Clayton Lane just off Hwy. 210 near Rocky Point.
She came home from work Tuesday night to find State Troopers and other first responders at her house, where a vehicle had plainly left the road, crashed through the large hedges in her front yard and hit the brick base of her front porch.
Bordeaux wasn’t home when it happened, but spoke with a witness who saw it all happen.
“He said the person was flying and almost hit him, so he moved out of the way and the car, the SUV, came right on in here and hit the brick wall, the side right here, and he said he jumped out of his car and ran over here to see if the man was alright. He said ‘sir, are you alright?’ He said the man didn’t say anything so he ran back to get his phone and the man took off. He said he was surprised the Jeep was even able to go because it was heavily damaged and smoking,” Bordeaux explained.
Bordeaux says the State Trooper who responded told her there is probably at least $10,000 in damage to her property.
She wants whoever is responsible to come forward.
“Please come forward and say ‘I’m sorry I did this to your property’ and turn yourself in. Get it off your conscience, have a free and clear conscience. If I did something like that I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night, but that’s just me, that’s not everybody. But I wish that they would come forward,” she said.
The Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating the hit and run.
