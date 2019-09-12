Hit and run leaves $10,000 damage to Rocky Point home

“He said the person was flying and almost hit him, so he moved out of the way and the car, the SUV, came right on in here and hit the brick wall, the side right here, and he said he jumped out of his car and ran over here to see if the man was alright. He said ‘sir, are you alright?’ He said the man didn’t say anything so he ran back to get his phone and the man took off. He said he was surprised the Jeep was even able to go because it was heavily damaged and smoking,” Bordeaux explained.