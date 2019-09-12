First Alert Forecast: summery locally, flurry of tropical storm development possible soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! As a summery high pressure ridge will remain in charge Thursday, expect another round of generous sunny periods and, at best, isolated rain and thunderstorms. Amid light southeast breezes, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs. Temperatures are likely to roll back and rain chances are likely to ramp up by this weekend as a weak cold front settles in from the north. Catch details on that and other weather factors in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App, so make sure to check in!