Development would bring more apartments, retail space to Wilmington riverfront

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A development project in downtown Wilmington would bring hundreds of apartments and thousands of feet of retail space to the riverfront.
Virginia-based developer Kettler submitted plans for the project to the City of Wilmington on Wednesday.
According to the plans, the development would consist of two seven-story buildings on Harnett Street connected by an elevated walkway. The project would be located between PPD and the city’s North Waterfront Park project.
Plans call for a total of 276 apartment units.
The building along the riverfront would consist of 203 apartment units and 18,793 square feet of retail space. The second building would have 73 apartment units, 2,770 square feet for retail and a parking deck.
The city’s technical review committee is scheduled to consider the plans during its meeting on Sept. 26.
