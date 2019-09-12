County hopes to fix clogged culverts that led to recent Ogden flooding

Luckily, that did not happen, but the water in one part of New Hanover County still got much too close for comfort. The videos viewers sent to our newsroom show just how bad the flooding was for residents along Brookbend Drive, Torchwood, and Courtney Pines, among other places in the Ogden area that flooded last week. WECT found out Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to the drainage system for that area and has still not been fixed. The county is waiting for an influx of cash from the federal government, and residents are left hoping it gets here before it’s too late.