Coaches needed for the Girls Middle School Tennis League

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - School is well underway in New Hanover County and soon, all fall sports will begin their seasons, but before that, a few schools need a girls tennis coach.
The Greater Wilmington Tennis Association needs coaches for the 2019 Girls Middle School Tennis League. It’s a non-competitive after-school middle school club tennis league to learn the basics of tennis. The students will learn how to keep score, they’ll make new friends, and get good exercise. It’s a 6-week program starting September 23.
There are no try-outs and no experience is required to join the league. The team is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.
Chrissy Holleman is the organizer and announced the need for coaches in early August.
“Experience with tennis is obviously a plus,” said Holleman. “We teach the kids how to play so you need to know how to hold the racket, how to it the ball. Being able to keep score and show the kids how to keep score is important. The other requirement is two days a week.”
They have practice and matches two days a week. Practices are from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and matches are from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Days of the week and locations vary by school.
Right now, Williston Middle School and Murray Middle School need coaches. Volunteers don’t have to have an extensive background in tennis; many other coaches are parents of the players.
It’s an easy gig; the league schedules the courts and matches, provides the balls, and comes up with the drills and games.
“It is so much fun to see the middle school kids play on the tennis court. It’s actually really heartwarming as an adult because it doesn’t matter if they win or lose or if they hit the ball into the fence or if they make a great shot. They’re still congratulating each other, they’re very excited to play and it really builds their confidence on the court and off the court.”
It’s free to join. To learn about the 2019 Girls Middle School Tennis League, visit their website or email youth@wilmingtontennis.com.
