Bills banning offshore drilling in the Atlantic move on to the Senate

“I am opposed to offshore drilling and seismic testing in South Carolina and I will continue to support legislation that prohibits these activities off of our coast. This legislation goes unreasonably far by instituting a federal government-mandated permanent moratorium on offshore development across the country, blatantly disregarding states’ established role in this process. Putting domestic energy resources under lock and key – forever – completely cuts off access to resources we may need, all but ensuring increased reliance on foreign adversaries for oil in the future. Our coast is critical to South Carolina’s tourism economy and our way of life. Coastal South Carolinians deserve real solutions to this issue, not legislation so extreme and so flawed that President Trump has already promised a veto. I will continue to work with Governor McMaster to make South Carolina’s case to the Administration and advocate for serious policies that grow our economy without putting our coast at risk.”