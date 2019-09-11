Wilmington Firefighters remember 9/11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters remembered their fallen brothers and sisters who lost their lives in 9/11 on Wednesday.
Dozens of first responders came together at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Wilmington at Fire Station 2 at Empie Park.
This year’s ceremony included a display of a 9/11 flag, several guest speakers and the placing of the wreath by the WFD Honor Guard.
“Like any day, every shift, any call we’re just doing our job. We’re answering the call. It could be as small as a motor vehicle accident to a terrorist attack we’re going to respond with the same commitment, dedication and there’s something to be said for giving your life as a service to others,” said Natosha Vincent of the Wilmington Fire Department.
The firefighters joined others across the country vowing to never forget.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.