Wilmington drug trafficker gets 10 years in federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man will spend ten years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking narcotics into the Port City.
Gerick Turner, 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin, a separate count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On Sept. 4, 2018, narcotics officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information that Turner was transporting narcotics from Charlotte to Wilmington.
Detectives performed a traffic stop on his rental car and a K-9 detected the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
Prosecutors said Turner acknowledged to officers that they would find drugs in the car.
Officers confiscated more than 900 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and 965 bags of heroin.
The next day, officers searched Turner’s home on Walnut Street and found an additional 30 grams of heroin, a loaded .44 caliber handgun, and packaging and cutting materials used in distributing drugs.
