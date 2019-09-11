WECT account executive honors 9/11 victims with push ups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most 9/11 remembrance ceremonies Wednesday centered around programs, a Wilmington man decided to honor the victims of the terrorist attack a different way.
Aric Boyd, an account executive with WECT set a goal of doing close to 3,000 push-ups in one day—one push up for each victim.
Boyd says while the challenge was hard, the motivation behind it was easy.
“To show respect to them and their families, the least I could do was one push up for each one of them.
Boyd works out regularly so push ups are easy for him. Even he admits, though, attempting to do close to 3,000 is a challenge for the most fit.
"Well I’ve never done that many in a day, let alone a week, so we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Boyd said.
