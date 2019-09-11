State Department of Insurance announces victim assistance center in Carolina Shores Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Wednesday that a Victim Assistance Center (VAC) will be set up in Carolina Shores in Brunswick County on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The N.C. Department of Insurance will have experts on hand to help area residents with concerns regarding damage from Hurricane Dorian and the tornadoes that rocked the community last week.
According to the NWS, a dozen homes were damaged and hundreds of trees were snapped when an EF2 tornado ripped through Carolina Shores. The storm’s path was four miles long and winds reached approximately 120 mph.
Commissioner Causey also plans to visit the center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
