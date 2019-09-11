Republican Dan Bishop unofficial winner in 9th District re-do election

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Republican State Senator Dan Bishop is the unofficial winner of the election for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, according to the Associated Press.
With 99.03% of precincts reporting, Bishop had garnered 94,984 votes to Democrat Dan McCready’s 90,824.
The election was the result of a unanimous decision by the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ decision that the original results from November 2018 were tainted by election fraud.
