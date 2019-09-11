Man wanted for questioning in Columbus County triple homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with last weekend’s triple homicide.
Marquez Montrell Cherry, 23, of Whiteville, is wanted on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer.
The sheriff’s office says the charges are for an unrelated case and the public should consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division at 910-640-6629 or call 911.
Cherry is wanted for questioning in the deaths of a 5-year-old boy and his parents on Brittany Lane on Saturday.
Sheriff Jody Greene says first responders were called to a home on Brittany Lane just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. Despite crew’s efforts to save the victims, Leonel Ciprian Noyola, his wife, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, and his 5-year-old son, Alexis Trujillo, died.
The child’s grandmother, Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare and is expected to survive.
The suspects reportedly stole the family’s 2011 silver Ford Fusion which was later located on Twin Pines Road.
Two men matching the suspects’ descriptions also stole a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck from a home outside of Whiteville on Sunday. The truck was later located in Horry County, S.C.
