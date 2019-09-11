Makeup artist gives WECT News anchor an illusionist look

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cortney Cox spends hours perfecting her illusionist makeup looks. Mostly, she practices on herself. Sometimes, her fiance, Layton Ray, will provide a palette for her.
Ray emailed the newsroom, hoping to bring attention to her work.
“I wanted to reach out to you because her favorite thing to do is makeup and not everyone sees how good she is,” Ray wrote. “I don’t understand how she does it. To me, it’s amazing she is so talented at makeup. She does illusion makeup all the time. I love watching her and when she’s doing it, she is so happy and explains everything to me over and over like a kid getting a cool toy on Christmas. I would love to see her get her name known or get noticed on the news for her amazing work. I’m so proud of her and I really want other people to see what she does.”
The hairstylist and makeup artist from Whiteville works at Susy Styles Hair Designers came in second place in a Skills USA competition in Raleigh in 2018 with this look.
She often shares her work on Instagram.
We invited Cox to do Ashlea Kosikowski’s makeup for a segment on WECT News First at Four.
Watch the video above to see her work and how she transformed Ashlea’s face.
