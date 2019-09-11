Makeup artist gives WECT News anchor an illusionist look

“I wanted to reach out to you because her favorite thing to do is makeup and not everyone sees how good she is,” Ray wrote. “I don’t understand how she does it. To me, it’s amazing she is so talented at makeup. She does illusion makeup all the time. I love watching her and when she’s doing it, she is so happy and explains everything to me over and over like a kid getting a cool toy on Christmas. I would love to see her get her name known or get noticed on the news for her amazing work. I’m so proud of her and I really want other people to see what she does.”