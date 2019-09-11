Hello Kitty Wine is not the cat’s meow in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said goodbye to a winemaker’s chance of selling Hello Kitty Wine in the state.
The Commission heard an appeal from Kitty Wines International, doing business as Elite Brands, regarding the ABC’s recent rejection of their Hello Kitty Wine label at a meeting Wednesday in Raleigh.
The board upheld its rejection for the wine label citing state law.
North Carolina won’t allow beer or wine to be sold in the state if the board believes it “promotes or encourages the sale to, or use by, persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages, including any representation portraying a person under 21 years of age consuming alcoholic beverages.”
According to the website for Hello Kitty Wine, if approved, the beverages would have been sold in Cost Plus/ World Market locations throughout North Carolina.
We uncovered about 230 labels since 2002 were rejected for various reasons.
Products with names like “Beergasm,” “Kissing Cousins,” “Daddy Needs His Juice,” and “Wine for the Super Hero” did not make the cut.
The makers of Polygamy Porter appealed the ABC’s original decision. However, board members would not budge on the name.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.