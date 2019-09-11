‘Halloween Kills’ crew to film car wreck scene on Fifth Ave.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car wreck scene for the movie Halloween Kills will be filmed on Fifth Ave. next week.
According to a film permit, crews will be on Fifth Ave. from 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, until 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The permit states that special effects for the shoot will include sparks, smoke and a small engine fire. Driving scenes will be filmed on Fifth Ave. between Kidder and Martin streets and on Martin Street between Fifth Ave. and Sixth Street.
During this filming, the following closures will be in place:
- Fifth Ave. between Marstellar St. and Greenfield
- Kidder between 4th and 6th
- Martin St. between 4th and 6th
The film permit also states that scenes will be filmed at the Rusty Nail at 1210 S. Fifth Ave., Sept. 18-20, and at the National Linen building at 1315 S. Fifth Ave. on Sept. 19.
From noon, Sept. 19, through 3 a.m., Sept. 20, the following street closures will be in place:
- Martin St. between 4th and 7th streets
- Fifth Ave. between Kidder and Greenfield
- 6th St. between Kidder and Greenfield
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
