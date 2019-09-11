Franklin Graham coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, is coming to Wilmington Saturday, October 5. Graham will speak at Legion Stadium at 4 p.m.
Graham’s visit to Wilmington is part of the Decision America Tar Heel State Tour that includes eight cities. Graham is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville, Greenville, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville during the month of October.
All events are open and free to the public.
