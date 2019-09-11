First Alert Forecast: local summery pattern, watching tropical waves in the Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! As September carries on so does a more summertime feel. Afternoon temperatures Thursday will likely stay above average climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Odds for a shower or storm will stay low, near 10% Thursday, 20% Friday and 30% over the weekend.
New tropical storm development odds are medium in the Gulf of Mexico by late week. There are also two deep Atlantic tropical waves of low pressure of interest but, as for now, neither wave poses an immediate or definable Carolina threat.
