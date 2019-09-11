First Alert Forecast: bubble of dryness locally, tropics buzzing a bit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your Wednesday First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a sunny high pressure cell and highs mainly in the upper 80s. The average high for September 11 is 85. The record high is 95, set in 1983.
New tropical storm development odds are medium in the Gulf of Mexico by late week. There are also two deep Atlantic tropical waves of low pressure of interest but, as for now, neither wave poses an immediate or definable Carolina threat.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team! Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.