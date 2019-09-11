Elizabethtown man sentenced to at least nine years in prison after guilty plea in shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Elizabethtown man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal Tuesday in connection to a shooting that took earlier this year.
Elijah Coston pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
He was sentenced to 110-144 months in prison.
Police say that Coston and another man exchanged words near James Street in Elizabethtown on March 11. Coston then fired several shots at the victim, who was attempting to get away. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Coston, who had been recently paroled from prison, fled the scene in a vehicle and attempted to remove an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.
He later was arrested after being found hiding in the attic of a home in Elizabethtown.
According to the N.C, Department of Public Safety website, Coston was released from prison last November after serving approximately four years for discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
Coston also was convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2008. He served three years in prison in that case.
