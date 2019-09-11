Columbus County man found shot to death in vehicle

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle in the Nakina community Monday night.
According to a news release, emergency personnel responded to the 1400 block of Swamp Fox Highway East in Nakina around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle collision.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Mitchell Allen Smith, 34, of Whiteville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
“CCSO investigators arrived shortly after to interview witnesses and to conduct an extensive crime scene investigation,” a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office stated in the news release.
Sheriff Jody Greene asks the citizens of Columbus County for their assistance in locating the individuals involved in this homicide investigation.
Additionally, Sheriff Greene wants to remind the public that it is important to pay attention to what is going on around you and to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is requesting anyone with information in this case to please contact Detective Sergeant M. Strickland at 910-640-6629.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.