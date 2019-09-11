Coast Guard to close section of the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of the Cape Fear River, south of downtown Wilmington, will be closed starting Wednesday, September 11.
The Coast Guard is implementing the closure so crews can begin to permanently raise the power lines crossing the river.
Closures during the first week will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11-13. Additional days will be announced as the project proceeds.
Vessels with less than a 30-foot air draft, or height above the water, will be permitted through the safety zone every one to two hours, depending on operations. Vessels taller than 30 feet will not be permitted through the safety zone until operations conclude at the end of each day. Vessels requesting transit can reach on-scene personnel on VHF Channel 13 or 16. All closures will be broadcast on the same channels.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3880.
