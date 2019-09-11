CFPUA board approves contract for construction of GAC filters

“It’s about a $46 million ticket for construction and design work and that will come from our rates right now. But we don’t believe our rate payers should have to pay this cost. We think the people who put these contaminants in the environment and in the river, and these contaminants persist there, are the ones who should pay for this. And that would be Chemours and DuPont, which is why we filed lawsuits against both of those companies,” Flechtner said.