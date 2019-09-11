CFCC holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 18 years since four planes crashed in three locations as part of a terrorist attack that shook the United States.
For the younger generation, it’s not always the easiest to remember, considering some were in elementary school or younger. But, that doesn’t mean the events didn’t leave an impact.
Cape Fear Community College students built a 9/11 memorial of the Twin Towers that included part of the World Trade Center. Around it laid plaques of each location, time and plane that crashed.
Joseph Reconnu was only a year old when the tragedy occurred, but is now in the Wilmington Fire Academy and understands fully the career he has chosen and the shoes he hopes to fill.
“They went in there knowing that they might not come out and they still went in there to try," said Reconnu. "You have to keep trying and you can’t give up on anybody.”
Somebody who can remember the attack is retired Battalion Chief Chris Nelson, who was training when he got the news.
“Everything I was doing, the moment, I mean its just like yesterday," said Nelson. “Its one of those things that’s ingrained in your memory and doesn’t go away.”
One of Chief Nelson’s biggest fears is for the younger generation to forget about all that has happened. He hopes there is never another tragedy like this again, but if something were to happen, he knows everybody would step up.
“The United States is a nation of resolve and we’ve had problems over the years, and we have problems today, but when it comes down to it, we’re a big family and were like most families. We fight and we bicker, but don’t mess with us,” said Chief Nelson.
